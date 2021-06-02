Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell unveiled her latest home transformation – and it's so bold.

The professional dancer and her partner Joe Sugg recently bought their first home together after leaving their London flat, and they have been renovating the rooms one by one.

The latest space to be revealed is their guest bedroom, which is decorated with bright yellow walls, watermelon print bedding and bright artwork.

"I'm so in love with our spare room!!!! Got some new bedding kindly #gifted from @skinnydiplondon," she captioned the video.

As Dianne walks into the room, there is a gold bookshelf and a matching side cabinet filled with trinkets and a picture of a birdcage – and she previously revealed the unit was a total steal for just £2!

A large painting of Bugs Bunny could be seen propped against the wall next to a rainbow coloured radio, gold bedside table and mustard lamp.

The professional dancer previously revealed she bought her cabinet for £2

On the other side of the bed is a red retro lamp in the shape of a robot and a framed painting of David Bowie with bright pink, blue and black colours.

It ties in with the floor cushion decorated with a multicoloured bull's head which sits underneath the white-shuttered windows. Dianne and Joe's guests also have access to stunning views over their green garden where Joe was sitting on one of the loungers on the terrace by the house.

Dianne and Joe moved into their first home together earlier this year

The rest of the couple's home is similarly colourful. Another of Dianne and Joe's rooms is decorated with palm tree wallpaper, while a plush blue velvet chair sits in the dining room next to the window, topped with colour-clashing cushions.

Their kitchen, meanwhile, is designed with forest green cupboards, including one narrow glass-front section for glasses, and black and white high-shine backsplash panels.

Appliances include a stainless steel range oven, and Dianne has added a feminine touch to the room with a red Yankee Candle and a bunch of flowers in a black vase.

