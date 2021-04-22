Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell twin in matching looks for romantic date night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell celebrated their first dinner date since lockdown restrictions eased on Wednesday. The pair, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, looked adorable wearing co-ordinated fleeced jackets.

WATCH: Joe Sug and Dianne Buswell debut stunning living room at new house

Taking to Instagram to share the romantic beach snap, Joe and Dianne posed against a stunning sunset backdrop as they dined in Brighton. "I got dibs on posting the pic of us both this evening", said Joe, followed by a red heart emoji.

Dianne, who donned a vibrant yellow and blue woollen jacket, looked radiant on her date night selfie, writing: "Joseph capturing how happy I was on our first dinner out," whilst boyfriend Joe sported a red and green plaid jacket of the same style.

The pair looked so in love in their twinning outfits

Fans of the couple rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the power couple's adorable post.

"Couples that match their jackets together, stay together" said one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "This is the cutest! Check you two out in your matching jackets".

Although we couldn't source the Strictly stars' exact plaid shirts, we've found the ultimate dupes so you can match your beau for the next date night.

Oversized brushed shacket, was £45.99, now £36.75, ASOS

Mustard is the colour for spring 2021, so this oversized shacket from Stradivarius is the ideal piece to give your wardrobe a spring refresh.

Red Tartan Shacket, was £65, now £52, ASOS

If red is more your colour, style this oversized tartan shirt over a plain tee for a look that works day, or night.

The couple, who are soon to be aunty and uncle to Joe's sister, Zoe Sugg's newborn – often take to social media to share their loved up moments.

After meeting in 2018 and swiftly moving into a stunning new Brighton home, fans of the pair often coin them #couplegoals. With those matching outfits? We have to agree!

