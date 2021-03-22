Joe Sugg's surprising confession about his relationship with Dianne Buswell The Strictly couple have been dating since 2018

There's no denying that Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's relationship has been going from strength to strength. However, in a new interview, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant surprised fans by admitting she is his first girlfriend.

During a chat with The Sunday Times, the 29-year-old YouTube star confessed: "Dianne is my first girlfriend. Other than, like, my penpal from when I was ten."

The couple started dating at the end of 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC Ballroom show - and only went on to confirm their romance once the series ended. They often share updates and sweet personal photos with their social media followers, who frequently brand them 'couple goals'.

Sharing his initial fears of going public with Dianne, doting Joe explained: "My audience was very protective over me. But they instantly accepted Dianne, because we were partnered on Strictly, so after the show finished and we got together, they already felt like they knew her well."

They recently left their riverside flat in Wandsworth and moved into a beautiful new house in the Home Counties.

The Strictly stars have been together since 2018

Of keeping their relationship "real" in the public eye, Joe stated: "We very rarely have full-blown rows. Dianne's very messy, so even on camera I'd take the mick that she's left the room like a bombsite.

"I think it's good to keep things like that in, because especially if you've got younger people watching, you could otherwise give them a false idea that being in a couple is all rainbows and daisies."

