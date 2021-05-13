Joe Sugg shares verdict on girlfriend Dianne Buswell's hair transformation

Earlier in the week, Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell amazed her fans with a stunning hair transformation.

The pro dancer swapped out her red locks for a flame-orange, and fans were seriously impressed.

And it appears that the dancer's boyfriend, YouTuber and actor Joe Sugg also approves of his girlfriend's stunning transformation.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils stunning hair transformation

On Wednesday, the Syndicate star posted a series of photos of the pair together on a romantic picnic date.

Dianne was styling out her new hairdo, as Joe called the couple a pair of "QTs", as he cuddled up behind his partner and pulled a series of faces.

Fans loved the series of cute photos, as one simply wrote: "Guysssss," and another added: "This was the joy I needed to see this morning."

Joe approved of Dianne's new hair

"The cutest, I hope ur having the best day," a third said, while a fourth enthused: "This is goals, idc."

Dianne unveiled her new locks on Tuesday in a stunning series of shots, including one where she let her hair flow freely onto a field of grass.

She also released a new YouTube video so fans could get a glimpse at the process for the sensational new look.

And Joe recently had some exciting news of his own, as he landed his first major movie role. The Strictly finalist will be appearing in the new Sky movie, The Amazing Maurice, although his part is yet to be announced.

The couple have been dating since 2018

Joe will be appearing alongside some A-list Hollywood talent like Hugh Laurie, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Harry Potter's David Thewliss, former Bond girl Gemma Arterton and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

Other actors for the film include David Tennant, Himesh Patel, Rob Bryden and Julie Atherton.

Based on Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, The Amazing Maurice follows a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of self-taught talking rats.

As the synopsis reads: "When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm called Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain."

