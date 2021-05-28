Kate Garraway channels royalty in Kate Middleton's elegant Duchess dress

Kate Garraway is often seen wearing beautiful dresses on Good Morning Britain - and we were totally wowed by her regal look on Thursday's show, which has also been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge!

The presenter channeled Kate Middleton by wearing the exact Beulah London dress that she has worn previously. The 'Calla Rose' dress costs £550, and features the crisp white contrast colour detail that the royal loves.

It's described online: "The Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress evokes a classic mood. It's crafted from silk crepe de chine and trimmed with a contrasting white cotton broderie lace collar and cuffed balloon sleeves. Note the concealed placket - a contemporary touch - and A-line skirt. Team with ballet flats for an effortless display." Fancy!

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals the sweet words husband Derek told her ahead of return to work

Kate, 54, proved she looks just as lovely in her low-key jeans when she was pictured in London earlier this week, too.

The star arrived to present her Smooth Radio show wearing a pair of leg-lengthening flares and a colourful striped jumper, completing her look with white ankle boots and a pussy-bow blouse underneath.

The star looked beautiful in her Beulah London dress

Smiling and waving for the cameras, wore her blonde hair in pretty tousled waves and looked fresh-faced in the gorgeous pictures.

Kate Middleton looked incredible in her Beulah London dress in 2020

Kate recently gave an update on husband Derek on The Andrew Marr Show, revealing that he is still on a long road to recovery.

She explained: "He came home on April the 7th so we're a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he's devastated by COVID.

Kate's husband Derek is now back at home with her

"He can't really move, his communication is very minimal. There are moments where there's up, you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory. But the accessing of it is very limited."

Kate then added: "He's a long way from the Derek Draper that you know Andrew but he's home and he's alive, he's asleep now." To which, host Andrew replied: "Give him all our love and all our very best wishes."