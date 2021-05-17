We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway has released a heartfelt thank you message for the support she has received over the past year. Her book, entitled The Power of Hope, recently became number one in the Sunday Times bestseller list – and the Good Morning Britain presenter couldn't be happier.

The personal diary documents Kate's account of the "devastating impact" coronavirus has had on her husband Derek Draper and their two children.

Sharing a picture of the Sunday Times bestseller list, the TV star wrote: "Oh my god, I can't believe it! Just letting this sink in this afternoon. #ThePowerofHope is on The Sunday Times bestseller list at the #1 spot for a SECOND week.

"It makes the struggles to get the book done so worth it. To see and hear how it’s touching you all so much is just incredible and I've been slowly getting through and reading all your messages telling me how it's helping so many of you."

Her husband Derek spent more than a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. The 53-year-old has since returned to the couple's home in north London.

Thanking her fans for their continued support, Kate added: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much for caring and sharing your personal stories with me. Thank you again and again."

GMB's Susanna Reid was one of the first to comment, writing: "Beautiful book and a wonderful, hopeful message - well deserved." Dr Amir Khan remarked: "Amazing." Meanwhile, Piers Morgan added a string of clapping emojis.

Kate's husband Derek returned home from hospital last month

Kate's moving new memoir details the last 12 months during which she witnessed her husband battle COVID in intensive care. Initially told he wouldn't survive, Derek is thought to be the UK's longest-fighting patient of the virus.

"At the moment the family and I are looking for lots of little things with Derek," Kate updated Lorraine Kelly earlier this month. "He's home, we can hug him, that's a miracle in itself. We're looking for little bits of him to come more out of the consciousness, to come more back to us."

