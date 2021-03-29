Paul McCartney's exciting family news revealed – and it involves his children The Beatles star is a doting dad to five children

Paul McCartney is one of the most famous musicians in the world, but when it comes to his family life he's notoriously private.

However, the Beatles star delighted fans after announcing some exciting news involving two of his daughters, Mary and Stella McCartney.

The award-winning music star is teaming together with Mary, Stella, and food brand Linda McCartney, to launch a vegan cookbook.

Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen will debut on 24 June, and will feature over 90 plant-based recipes.

Discussing the launch on Instagram, Paul said: "Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it.

Paul McCartney shared some exciting news with his fans alongside a rare photo with his daughters

"In the book there are family photographs and stories from those days, and of course lots of great, beautiful tasting healthy recipes."

The doting dad accompanied the post alongside a sweet snapshot of himself hugging Mary and Stella in the garden.

Fans were quick to react to the exciting news, with one writing: "Nice one Paul. Two lovely girls you have there," while another wrote: "You're so inspiring!" A third added: "Fantastic! I'm looking forward to this."

Paul shares photographer Mary, fashion designer Stella, musician James and artist Heather with his late wife Linda McCartney. The Help hitmaker is also dad to daughter Beatrice, who he shares with ex-wife Heather Mills.

The Beatles star with daughters Mary and Stella

In 2011, the musician married wife Nancy Shevell in a low-key ceremony at London's Marylebone Town Hall, attended by just 30 guests.

"I feel absolutely wonderful. I feel terrific. I feel married," the groom told the crowds outside. Paul's younger brother Mike was best man, and he opened up about the best part of the evening.

"There was a lovely song that our kid did, and they had a lovely dance together," he said, referring to the song Paul had especially written for his bride. "That was a nice little highlight of the evening."

