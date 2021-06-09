Storm Keating hits back at 'judgemental' trolls after harsh bikini photo remark The Aussie-born beauty shared pictures from her vacation in Portugal

Storm Keating has defended herself following a barrage of comments from "absurd and rude" trolls, who claimed she looked "unhealthy". Last week, the mother-of-two - who is married to The One Show host Ronan Keating - came under fire after posting a picture of herself in a bikini whilst on holiday in Portugal.

Sharing the same photo again alongside two more striking images, Storm addressed the remarks and claimed there is a bigger issue about how women's figures are portrayed.

"Last week I posted a photo of myself with my son on the beach. I was taken aback when my post was met by a few judgemental comments about my body size," she told her followers.

"At first, I wasn't all that bothered because I know how these things go, but when the post kept getting traction & then the press started writing about it too, I've decided it would be constructive to address it. Not just for me, but for all women who are in a similar position to myself in one way or another."

Admitting she knows what life is like in the spotlight, Storm explained: "Firstly I am not a stranger to people judging my body size, I have been thin my entire life like many other members of my extended family.

"As a kid I adopted unflattering nicknames like Skelator, Toothpick & Twiggy & was made to feel like a boy for not having curves & boobs. I was insecure about my body for many years & didn't feel feminine or 'womanly' because there is a strong message perpetuated that this is what it takes to look like a 'real women'.

Storm with her son Cooper in Portugal

"As I got older, I started enjoying the upside of having 'skinny genes' and today feel grateful that I can eat what I want, when I want, and without having to worry about dieting or regular exercise routines."

Despite being "naturally skinny," things are not always perfect. "Sadly there is still a downside though - this being that some people assume that all women with slight frames don't eat," she added. "This is simply not true and aside from being frustrating, this is also where it becomes offensive.

"One comment on my previous post claimed that the photo of my son & I on the beach was promoting negative body image, which basically implies that I shouldn't post photos of myself and my children at the beach because of the way I look when wearing a swimsuit. That is absurd & rude.

The mum-of-two also posted this sunny snap

"These kinds of comments are counterproductive in an era where we are trying to encourage women to feel comfortable in their own skin and accept that women come in all shapes and sizes - just because we might be larger or skinner than the 'norm' doesn’t mean we are unhealthy."

Thanking her fans for their support, she concluded: "There is nothing unhealthy about me or my diet & I'd like to think that I promote a positive social media presence that focuses on wholesome values, family, kindness & love."

Her doting husband Ronan was quick to reply, saying: "Love you my girl. My world. Beautiful inside and out."

