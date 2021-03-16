Storm Keating's homemade birthday cake for Jack will divide fans The Australian fashion designer suggested the cake had three flavours

Storm Keating got creative in the kitchen over the weekend to make a delicious homemade birthday cake for her husband Ronan Keating's son Jack.

For his 22nd birthday, the Australian fashion designer, 39, made a beautiful white iced cake topped with blue, green and white macarons and letters spelling out Jack's name.

But it was the flavours inside we bet would be controversial! Sharing a photo of the birthday cake on Instagram, Storm wrote: "Let there be [cake] #oreo #redvelvet #birthdaycake #homemadecakes #cakeideas #cakeinspo."

Judging by her hashtags, it appears to be a red velvet, Oreo and macaron cake – quite a decadent flavour combination, especially when compared to the gluten-free homemade Victoria sponge she recently made for Missy's 20th birthday.

Fans, however, were delighted with Storm's latest culinary creation. "The Queen of Cakes!" remarked one, while a second gushed: "Now THAT'S a cake!!!! Looks too nice to cut." A third added: "Oooooh Oreo, my favourite. Another beautiful looking cake, you're one talented lady."

Storm made Jack a red velvet Oreo birthday cake topped with macarons

Storm and former Boyzone singer Ronan are doting parents to Cooper, three, and Coco, 11 months, and the Irishman shares three other children with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly: Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 15.

The family marked Jack's birthday with an epic Mexican-themed garden party hosted inside an igloo from The Little Glamping Company. Photos show the birthday boy and his famous dad coordinating in matching Sombreros, and Jack and Storm sipping cocktails dressed in colourful outfits.

The family hosted a Mexican-themed party in the garden

In a sweet tribute on Instagram, Storm wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to this guy @jackrkeating one of the nicest human beings gracing our planet. Since you moved in full time, the house has been brimming with even more love and laughter than before - Coops and Coco are in their element (!!!) and it’s safe to say your dad, @missyykeating and I are too.

"We all just love having you around babe, you’re the best (plus now we have an even number of people so we can play board games all the time). Happy birthday Jacko, love ya loads xx."

