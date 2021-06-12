Shania Twain stuns in string bikini and sheer cover-up during vacation gone by The singer went on a tropical getaway earlier this year

Shania Twain knows exactly how to captivate her audience, which is why a bikini-clad video from a dreamy getaway in March continues to spark a reaction from her fans.

The country music superstar, 55, looked amazing in a string two-piece and sheer pink cover-up in the clip she shared on Instagram.

In the video, Shania was sat on a pier with her foot dangling in the crystal blue water below her. The scene was beautiful as her hit tune, Let’s Go, played in the background.

WATCH: Shania Twain rocks out in a string bikini and cover-up during tropical getaway

It wasn’t long before her fans began commenting on her video and called her, "beautiful," and, "timeless," while another said: "Make no mistakes about it you are the prettiest woman in the world."

Despite Shania posting the clip several months ago, it’s still receiving comments from people who adore the star.

Shania recently delighted her fans when she announced a new Las Vegas residency and showed off the official poster for it on Instagram.

Shania's fans are excited for her upcoming Las Vegas residency

She wore a tasseled blue crop top with low-slung mesh pants in the image which certainly wowed.

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

Shania always puts on an energetic performance

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

Shania has to stay in tip-top condition for her energetic shows and credits yoga, pilates, dancing and walking for keeping fit.

She also maintains her youthful figure by following a plant-based diet.

"I don't eat meat, fish, or eggs," Shania told Las Vegas Weekly. "I was never a big meat eater, but I've got more energy now. I eat a lot of tofu, and I drink soy shakes with fruit every morning. I always have soybeans, black beans, or chickpeas for lunch or dinner."

