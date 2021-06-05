Demi Moore celebrates summer with unbelievable throwback bikini video The star turned up the heat

Demi Moore is ready for some summer fun and she let her fans know with a flashback bikini video which left many lost for words.

The star took to Instagram to post a clip from her movie, Charlie’s Angels, and she certainly knows how to rock a two-piece.

Demi posted a snippet of the iconic scene in which she was carrying a surfboard out of the water and wearing a tiny swimsuit which showed off her impressive physique.

She simply captioned it: "Summer feeling," and her fans and celebrity friends were blown away.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "Iconic," along with a heart, and Selma Blair said: "I have this burned in my memory from the theatre. It was that damn hot."

Demi’s other social media followers commented: "The body," and called her their "childhood crush".

Demi shared a clip from the 2000 movie Charlie's Angels

It’s been 21 years since the movie was released with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu too, and Demi says her body has changed.

However, she says she more accepting of the way she looks as she's gotten older. "Gravity is going in some directions I’m not fond of," she told the Mirror. "I can look in the mirror ­occasionally and say, ‘You’re lying, I don’t look like that.'

"But I feel for myself it’s about acceptance… embracing it and no longer looking for what’s wrong – just being accepting of everything."

Demi with her co-stars at the Charlie's Angels premiere

Demi has been delighting her fans with throwback photos recently and also posted a front cover of Instyle in which she had super short hair.

Her followers posted whole strings of emojis, mostly comprising of heart eyed faces, flames and hearts.

Demi is also looking to the future as her daughter, Tallulah, recently got engaged to her fiancé, Dillon Buss.

The Ghost actress was ecstatic for her offspring and posted a snap of the couple both giving her a kiss on the cheeks.

