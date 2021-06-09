Rebel Wilson works up a sweat in mesh outfit with unexpected twist The actress teased fans with a sneak peek at her film

Rebel Wilson worked up a sweat in an outfit which was not expected during a rehearsal for her new movie Senior Year.

The star rocked an oversized mesh t-shirt which showed off a glimpse of her Lycra bra underneath as she revealed she's getting into the dance spirit on set.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a total beach babe in slinky black swimsuit

Rebel ditched her form-fitting favourites for the white and yellow Los Angeles Rams jersey which covered up her fit physique.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel gives sneak peek at her new movie Senior Year during dance rehearsal

The Pooch Perfect host - who recently teamed up with the LA NFL team for a project - looks to be having a blast while shooting the comedy which she is both starring in, and producing.

Her latest look is a far cry from the flirty outfit she wore the day before. Rebel sizzled in statement head-to-toe pink, rocking a flirty, fluffy dress that nipped in her waist and fell just above her knees. The outfit accentuated her incredible weight loss too.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's sister is her twin in beautiful bikini photo

MORE: Rebel WIlson stuns in a crop top for special reason

Rebel has shed more than 75lbs during her 'year of health' and she looks and feels better than ever.

Rebel recently took a break from filmilng for a day at the beach

But she embarked on the transformative twelve months for another reason too.

She previously revealed she wanted to get in shape to take on more serious roles – something she recently achieved with her first non-comedic part in her upcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse.

MORE: Rebel Wilson makes unbelievable financial confession

Rebel's hard work at the gym has paid off

She told the Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

She added: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.