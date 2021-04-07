Matt Baker thrills fans with glimpse of adorable new additions to family farm The Countryfile star shared the sweet photo to Instagram

Matt Baker shared the cutest photo to Instagram on Wednesday, and his fans were quick to react!

Taking to the social media site in honour of a new episode of his show, Our Farm in The Dales, the presenter posted a snapshot of two brown puppies sitting in the middle of a pile of blankets as they looked up at the camera.

The Countryfile co-host captioned the adorable image: "New arrivals aplenty tonight we’re off to Snowdonia, the puppies are born and loads of other stuff hope you can join us on More4 at 9pm love all the Bakers! #puppies #family #farmlife #ourfarminthedales."

The dad-of-two's followers rushed to the comment section to share their love for both the sweet photo and the TV show.

They included Matt's Countryfile co-star Julia Bradbury, who wrote "Too cute," adding a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Other fans added: "Can’t wait to see all the Bakers again, highlight of my week," "Can’t wait to see it. Loved last week's episode," and: "Not that I needed another excuse to watch but the cuteness of these!"

The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the former The One Show presenter's experience of moving to Durham to keep his parents' farm up and running.

The move happened last summer, after Matt's mum Janice was trampled by one of her own sheep, leaving her with a broken leg and hip.

Matt and wife Nicola share two children

Determined to keep the farm going, Matt uprooted his family – wife Nicola and children Luke, 12, and Molly, ten – from Hertfordshire in order to help out.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Matt opened up about the decision.

He revealed: "My dad told me that Mum had had an accident. We went straight back home. The last thing you want is to see your parents struggling, and Mum was very vulnerable."

