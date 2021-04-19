Matt Baker and his wife share exciting family news The couple have been married since 2004

Matt Baker took to Instagram on Sunday to share some big news with his followers.

The Countryfile star posted a new video, featuring both his mum and his wife Nicola, as he filmed outside the family's Durham farmhouse.

MORE: Countryfile: meet the presenters' children here

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker's wife and parents join Instagram

Writing in the caption for the clip, Matt, 43, shared: "Big news!! My wife and my parents have joined us all on Instagram! – if you give them half the support you've shown me they'll have a super time…

MORE: Matt Baker has the sweetest response to Alex Jones' surprise baby news

READ: Meet Countryfile presenter Matt Baker's family

"So Mum and Dad are @hellofromthehill and my wife is @mrsnicolabaker #farmlife # family #helpme."

Matt pictured with his parents, Mike and Janice

Matt and his family are currently appearing together on Channel 4's Our Farm in the Dales. The series shows the TV presenter, his wife and their two children as they move to Durham to help run the family farm.

MORE: Matt Baker reveals pride as son, 12, lands TV job with his famous dad

In a recent interview with the Metro, Matt revealed how a nasty farm accident led to the big life change.

The star shares two children with wife Nicola

"I'd resigned from The One Show to be with my family more and when lockdown began I was working from home on my production company, when my dad rang and said, 'Your mum's had this really nasty accident in the sheep pens and is in hospital'," he shared.

READ: Matt Baker astounds celebrity friends with his artistic talent

"She was knocked over by sheep and smashed her leg so badly she needed a knee replacement. My wife and I took the kids, Molly and Luke, up to the farm in the Durham Dales to help out."

The couple have been married since 2004

Matt continued: "The farm's a big part of our family - it's like I'm returning to a life I had left before. It was going to take something like an accident to make my mum realise things had to change, because the farm is her passion.

"She's the shepherdess and Dad's not well enough to run the farm. As soon as we arrived, we could see Mum was very vulnerable so it was all hands on deck to help."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.