Hoda Kotb is so excited as she shares wonderful news with fans The Today show host shares two children with her fiancé

Hoda Kotb could not contain her utter joy in a video she shared with fans on Thursday. In a clip posted on Instagram, the Today show host was beside herself with excitement as things slowly began to get back to normal on set.

After months of guests appearing via video link, Hoda was thrilled to reveal the band One Republic was performing in the flesh and COVID-19 restrictions were beginning to ease.

"We're back baby!!!!!!! One step at a time," she captioned the footage of her walking around on the Today show and sounding giddy at the return of the buzz in the studio.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with her adorable young daughters

"It's about time! Good morning NYC. Enjoy," wrote one fan, while a second said: "This is huge," and many more shared their excitement but also urged them all to "stay safe".

Hoda has spent the majority of the global pandemic in New York with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and their two daughters.

But she was recently able to visit her beloved old home in New Orleans where she worked as an anchor for WWL-TV.

Hoda was absolutely over-the-moon to once again have guests in the Today show studio

The city is especially close to her heart and last year Hoda got emotional on her show when she spoke about how COVID-19 had impacted her former home.

So it was no surprise, that she was thrilled to be back there and on Tuesday she shared an image of one of her old haunts with an American flag draped over the balcony and the words, Peace is the Prize, on a sign next to it.

"Happy Tuesday from my beautiful new orleans xxx," she wrote.

Hoda and Joel have two daughters together

Her fans were happy to have her back and told her they'd missed her and thanked Hoda for spreading the New Orleans love.

Now that things are slowly getting back to some sense of normality, Hoda can continue planning her wedding with Joel too.

They were forced to postpone their nuptials twice due to the pandemic but now have their sights set on the summer to say 'I do'.

