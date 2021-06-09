Savannah Guthrie marks heartwarming family moment with her children in celebratory post The Today star is a doting mother to children Vale and Charles

Savannah Guthrie loves nothing more than being a mother and is incredibly proud of her two children, Vale, six, and Charles, four.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie stuns with swimsuit selfie while relaxing in the pool

And this week, the Today star marked their latest achievements in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The doting mom took to the popular photo-sharing site to reveal that Charles had graduated from pre-school, while Vale was soon to be a second-grader at her elementary school.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker reveals why Savannah Guthrie was absent from his daughter's wedding

In the images, Charles looked adorable at his graduation ceremony, dressed in a gown and mortarboard hat.

Savannah looked every inch the glamorous parent as she posed for a photo with her youngest at the event, dressed in a floral dress and hat.

SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home

MORE: Today's Al Roker's daughter's wedding has somebody noticeably missing

The mom-of-two also included some sweet pictures of Vale posing in her classroom in the tribute post.

Savannah Guthrie marked a proud parenting moment this week

In the caption, Savannah wrote: "One little preschool graduate and one little second grader to be! So proud!"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's latest career announcement leaves her co-stars stunned

READ: Savannah Guthrie's fans 'pray for her' as she announces surgery news

The TV star's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Where has the time gone? They are getting so big!" while another wrote: "It goes so fast!" A third added: "So cute! Congratulations."

Savannah with children Vale and Charles

The NBC star has had an exciting week, which kicked off on Monday with a special episode of the Today show dedicated to her.

Savannah marked her tenth anniversary working on the popular daytime show, and was surprised live on air as her children and husband walked on the set to join her during the programme.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie 'so grateful' following health update

READ: Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

The doting mother was overcome with emotion when she saw her children. "We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda Kotb as Vale and Charles appeared, along with her husband Michael Feldman.

The Today star recently shared a cute throwback with her children as babies

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars.

"Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.