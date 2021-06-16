Kristin Cavallari's bikini selfie with oldest son sparks major fan reaction The star is enjoying another sun-drenched vacation

Kristin Cavallari is notoriously private when it comes to her three children so when she shared a snapshot with her oldest on Instagram her fans went wild.

But the star’s sweet post in which she was sunbathing with her son Camden annoyed some of her social media followers.

MORE: Kristin Cavallari is stunning in figure-hugging black dress with a twist

In the image, Kristin, 34, wore a white two-piece swimsuit and was laying down on a sun lounger. Her eight-year-old boy was next to her and she captioned the post: "Cam specifically asked for this to be posted. He’s having a good hair day."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristin Cavallari shares sweet video of her children watching fireworks

Kristin had playfully covered his entire head with an emoji as she never shares her children’s faces on social media.

Her joke riled some of her fans though who wrote: "He wanted it post [sic] because he’s having a good hair day, but then you hide his face and all his hair … makes sense," and another agreed when they commented: "Well then why. Not show his face?"

MORE: Kristin Cavallari stuns in super glam swimsuit - and sparks reunion rumors

READ: 23 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown

However, Kristin’s loyal followers were quick to jump to her defense and point out that she was joking. They also praised her for protecting their identity and called her, "a good mama".

Some of Kristin's fans were disappointed she wouldn't share a proper photo of her son

Some were a little concerned over her tan lines though and urged her to wearing plenty of sunscreen.

The Hills alum co-parents her three children, Camden, Jaxon, seven, and Taylor, five, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler and recently opened up about how that works.

"I only have my kids half the time now," she told Grazia magazine. "I have them every other week."

Kristin covers her children's face in her Instagram posts

So, when she does have them she makes sure it’s all about her kids.

"I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I'm mom," the Uncommon James founder said. "I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to.

"But when I have my kids, I'm not doing anything else," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.