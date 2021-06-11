Katie Holmes shares incredibly rare family photo with daughter Suri's grandparents The actress shares her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes looked overjoyed in a new family snapshot she shared with fans on Instagram on Friday.

The Hollywood star is notoriously private when it comes to the personal life with daughter, Suri Cruise, 15, but she couldn't hide her delight during a special reunion.

Katie got to meet up with her beloved parents, Kathleen and Martin, and posted a photo on her Stories in which she was embracing them.

They were all beaming in the happy snapshot and the image would have thrilled her fans too.

It appeared her mum and dad were visiting Katie in New York where she lives with the teenage daughter she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The mother-daughter duo recently celebrated Mother’s Day together and Katie shared the sweetest photo of her only child.

Katie looked delighted to be reunited with her parents

The never-before-seen black-and-white picture was taken when Suri was just a baby and showed Katie tenderly kissing her cheek as Suri looked straight down the camera.

"I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter," Katie, 42, wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms!!!" along with a series of love heart emojis.

The star was quickly inundated with messages from her fans and famous friends, wishing her a happy Mother's Day and posting hearts in the comments section.

Katie is very close to daughter Suri

Katie rarely speaks publicly about Suri but she did open up to Instyle recently and said: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

