Savannah Guthrie shares excitement over news on Today show She was so proud!

Savannah Guthrie was full of praise for someone very special on Tuesday when she shared a heartfelt message for them on Instagram.

The mum-of-two celebrated her Today co-host, Craig Melvin's, incredible achievement as she promoted his new book on social media.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie surprises fans with photo during rebellious night out

Savannah posted a photo of Pop: Learning to Be a Son and a Father, alongside a joyful and sweet caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into romance with husband

"Congratulations to @craigmelvinnbc!" she wrote. "He has written an honest and deeply felt memoir about the father he adores. So proud of him for starting a courageous conversation that will help a lot of people. Available TODAY wherever you buy your books!!!"

Savannah and her NBC crew are very close and she delights at the opportunity to praise them when she can.

SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home

MORE: Savannah Guthrie stuns with swimsuit selfie while relaxing in the pool

The TV star was recently able to send well-wishes to another Today show member when she congratulated Kristen Welker on the birth of her first child after years of infertility.

Savannah prompted Craig Melvin's new book

Savannah shared a series of photos of Kristen's bundle of joy, baby Margot, alongside her kind words.

"Welcome to the world, Margot Lane Welker Hughes!! So thrilled for beaming mommy @kristen.welker who never gave up hope. Margot, you won the mom lottery!!"

MORE: Today's Al Roker's daughter's wedding has somebody noticeably missing

READ: Savannah Guthrie's fans 'pray for her' as she announces surgery news

Savannah has two young children, Vale, six, and Charles, four, with her husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah and the Today show crew are close

They too struggled to conceive with their second child and went through several rounds of IVF before welcoming their "medical miracle".

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.