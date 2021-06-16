Wendy Williams wows in daring futuristic look complete with crop top The TV host got fans talking

Wendy Williams is no stranger to changing up her look but her latest might just be her most bold.

The Wendy Williams Show host put on a daring display in a bright yellow outfit and shared the outcome on Instagram.

She wore a low-cut crop top in place of a shirt and had slipped the rest of her figure into a sleeveless, Hood By Air puffer and matching pants.

WATCH: Wendy Williams reveals her real black hair and fans go wild

Wendy’s hair was blonde and styled poker straight. She informed her social media followers that the look was created for her appearance in Interview Magazine’s 2021 summer issue, and thanked the glam squad who helped created it.

Her fans loved it and wrote: "OK that looks fire," and, "yaaassssss Wendy".

Wendy's outfit caused as much of a stir as the one she wore to make a big announcement about her show.

Wendy looked stunning for the photo in Interview magazine

The star recently revealed that she would soon be welcoming a live audience back to the studio, and in true Wendy style she did it with a show-stopping outfit. Wendy uploaded a photo to Instagram in which she was wearing the most eye-catching pink skirt.

The stylish item was almost the size of her entire stage, as it looked like all the staff members in the snap could easily have fitted underneath it with room to spare!

"I love this skirt," enthused one fan, while another questioned: "What in the Gone with the Wind crinoline is going on?" A third joked: "Me when I wear something loose to hide my snacks at the movie theater."

Wendy loves making a fashion statement

Wendy’s followers adore her ever-changing look and her honesty over her wellbeing too.

In a very different Instagram post, she shared a difficult health update for an important reason.

The TV personality suffers from the debilitating condition, lymphedema, and she posted a painful-looking photo of her foot.

Wendy urged fans to join Team Wendy Williams for her run/walk to fight lymphatic diseases and then shared the hard-to-look-at snapshot which sparked an overwhelming response.

