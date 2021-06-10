January Jones turns heads with revealing poolside look The Mad Men actress knows how to get a reaction

January Jones celebrated summer in Los Angeles with a risqué outfit which certainly commanded attention.

The Spinning Out actress, 42, looked in high spirits as she flaunted her physique in an ensemble with a seventies vibe.

January shared a pair of images on Instagram wearing a cropped white T-shirt and patterned pants.

Her luxury pool at her Hollywood home was visible in the background and January appeared overjoyed that summer had arrived.

WATCH: January Jones makes a grand entrance into her amazing living room

"Back to Summmmmmer," she wrote alongside the photo of her raising the peace sign. She appeared to be braless in the selfies which didn’t go unnoticed by fans who commented on her sheer T-shirt.

January isn’t adverse to a daring outfit or two and she recently rocked a look with no top at all!

The star posed in nothing more than a pair of high-waisted pink flares, sunglasses and a necklace as she declared to her Instagram followers: "Can’t find a top to do these trousers justice so".

January's fans commented on her revealing look

January protected her modesty with a carefully placed arm in the photo taken in her bathroom.

Her fans were shocked by her bold choice of outfit and wrote: "You know those trousers do you just fine," and "OMG," while others loved her vintage accessories and applauded her brazen look.

Some followers suggested she wear a cropped shirt or bodysuit with her pants and many commented on her tiled bathroom.

January was lost for what top to wear

January shares her home with her son, Xander, nine, but she has never publicly revealed the identity of his father.

Back in 2017, January opened up about raising her son as a single mother, telling Red magazine: "I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely.

"It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

