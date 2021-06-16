Busy Philipps causes a stir as she poses in crocheted top for basketball game The star is a basketball fan

Dawson's Creek star Busy Philipps is quite the fan of basketball, and on Tuesday night she headed out to watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks.

The game was a close contest, but ended with the Nets triumphing over the Bucks by 114-108.

Busy got all glammed up for the event, with some beautiful eyeshadow and plenty of accessories, including a half-hoop earring and four stunning necklaces.

She also wore her hair up in a bun, kept safe with a glamorous face mask and dressed for the occasion in a stunning white crocheted top.

"@brooklynnets That game was [flame emoji] [sparkle emoji] [meteor emoji]," she captioned the snap, before she joked: "(I believe that is legit basketball language.) #nets #brooklyn #sports."

The Girls5eva star sparked a huge fan reaction, with fans obsessed over every part of her incredible outfit.

The star looked super glam at the event

One fan posted: "Did you wear that shirt bc it looks like a net? Mucho respect. I LOVE dressing to a theme," while a second said: "Perfect top to wear to a b-ball game."

A third added: "Your eyeliner is [flame emoji]," while a fourth fell in love with her accessories, saying: "Great necklace stack!!!"

Busy openly speaks about her struggles with her mental health, and last month confessed to fans that she'd spent most of a day crying.

However, she finished her post with an uplifting message, writing: "I guess my point is: life is never one emotion for long – which is a good thing to remember, especially when you find yourself in a day of crying."

In 2017, the actress opened up about how she uses exercise as a coping mechanism.

The star had a great night at the game

Alongside a snap of the sweaty aftermath of one such workout, she said: "I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I'm calmer, I'm a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter."

The star also credits her exercise routine with helping her dump unhealthy habits.

"I've been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I've just felt better about myself," she added.

The 41-year-old uses social media to motivate herself to stay healthy. "Someone asked me if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don't really care all that much. I post those for myself," Busy added.

