Christina Anstead looks stunning in flirty corseted dress The Christina on the Coast star wowed fans

Christina Anstead pulled off a winning summer look with a pretty blue dress which had fans falling over themselves to get their hands on.

The Flip or Flop star shared a photo from her Christina on the Coast show and it was her appearance which got her followers talking.

In the snapshot, Christina was standing in a newly renovated bathroom and wearing the flirty outfit. Her long hair was worn loose over her shoulders and she had accessorised with bracelets.

"The dress! She’s beautiful," wrote one social media follower, while another asked: "Where is your dress from?" and a third commented: "Love your show and design style."

Christina - who now goes by Christina Haack - following her divorce from second husband, Ant Anstead, has been incredibly busy with her TV shows and looking after her three children.

She recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her future and if dating is back on the table.

Christina's fans complimented her on her sense of style

"I feel like right now it's just, there's so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun," she said.

"My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments."

Christina also highlighted how important it is to look forward, not back.

Christina has her hands full with three children

"I'm more of a person that just focuses on staying positive. Like, I don't get stuck in dwelling on things if they're going differently," she continued.

"I just always constantly am looking at the future. New projects, new fun activities and everything like that. I guess the main thing is, yeah, just not getting stuck in the setback and just looking at the future."

