Amy Robach's mum shares heartbreaking post about daughter's cancer battle The GMA host recently got the all-clear

Good Morning America's Amy Robach recently celebrated positive news about her breast cancer battle, but the diagnosis is never far from her or her loved one's thoughts.

The popular TV presenter discovered she had cancer after undergoing a live mammogram on her show in 2013.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' sweet off-screen relationship revealed

She underwent a double mastectomy to save her life and her mother, Joanie Robach, has opened up about her daughter's diagnosis and treatment for an important reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with her healthy cooking skills

In a post on Earlier.org's Instagram, Joanie boldly spoke about how, if an early detection test had been available eight years ago Amy could have "avoided the devastating surgery and chemo" which followed.

Joanie's impassioned post read: "In October of 2013, I received a call from our daughter, Amy, and with one word, "mom," I knew she had been diagnosed with breast cancer."

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach returns to work after vacation - fans are saying the same thing

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

She explained how Amy had undergone her "first mammogram" live just a few weeks earlier and the news was a shock.

Joanie's penned the heartfelt message for earlier.org

"Her father and I were stunned," she continued. "She's a healthy 40-year-old with no family history.

"Amy was diagnosed with Stage 2 invasive breast cancer. Over the next several months, we moved into their home to help her and her family navigate their way through her double mastectomy and 8 rounds of chemo.

"As her mother, watching Amy power through each day was the most painful experience I've endured. When your child suffers, so do you.

READ: Amy Robach shares loved-up selfie with husband Andrew Shue

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

Amy had her first mammogram live on her show

"Had an early detection test for breast cancer been available at the time, she would have caught the cancer at its earliest stage, before it entered her lymph nodes, and avoided the devastating surgery and chemo. One day soon, it will be a life saver."

Earlier.org describes itself as "the nation's only breast cancer charity focused exclusively on supporting research for new discoveries of an innovative biological test to detect breast cancer earlier".

Amy and her mother are involved in the charity and they continue to promote the importance of breast care and regular mammograms in a bid to combat the disease.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.