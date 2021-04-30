Amy Robach and T.J Holmes' sweet off-screen relationship revealed The GMA co-stars work and play together

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes have more in common than Good Morning America!

The TV hosts share the set of the popular ABC show, but when the camera stops rolling their comradery doesn’t.

Amy and T.J have great chemistry on GMA3: What You Need to Know, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton and now they've partnered up off-screen too.

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

The married mother-of-two revealed T.J has become her new running partner and shared a series of photos on Instagram of them heading off for a jog.

"Got another running partner," she captioned the image of them back-to-back in their sweats.

Her fans loved seeing them getting along in real life and wrote: "I love this so much. Congrats to the best anchor partnership on any show - and of course with Dr. Ashton."

Amy and T.J enjoyed a sunny jog through New York

Another of Amy's social media followers added: "I can't love this enough," and many commented with heart emojis.

Amy usually works up a sweat with her group of female running buddies and regularly posts photos with them.

She's an avid runner who has completed numerous marathons and she insists it's her therapy.

Amy and T.J work together on GMA3: What You Need to Know

Amy explained what running means to her on her show: "Running has been my therapy, my meditation, my escape for the past 25 years," she said.

"I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger.

"It doesn't matter if I run one mile or 14, my mood is always brighter and my heart is lighter after pounding the pavement."

Both Amy and T.J are happily married to their partners and are proud parents too.

Amy's husband is Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and she has two daughters, Annie and Ava from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh.

T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine, together. He has two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden, from a previous relationship.

