Gisele Bündchen's family photos cause a stir The supermodel had a question for fans

There’s no denying where Gisele Bündchen gets her model good looks! The star left fans amazed when she shared photos with her beloved mum - and they're identical.

Gisele posted a black-and-white snapshot and one of her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, and another side-by-side throwback from their modelling days.

In both sets of images, Gisele and Vania bear a striking resemblance to one another.

WATCH: Gisele and children dance to support Tom Brady

"They say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Gisele wrote. Do you think we look alike? Love you so much mom! Thanks @giselebundchenonline for doing this edit!! I love it!

Her fans agreed and wrote: "OMG," and, "incredible," while others added, "lindas," which means beautiful in Spanish.

Gisele and her mum are so similar

Gisele's own daughter takes after her famous mum in many ways too. The mum-of-two recognizes how much Vivian - who she shares with her husband, Tom Brady - looks like her.

Gisele recently recreated one of her old modelling shots with her mini-me little girl and shared the finished result on Instagram.

Gisele's own daughter is following in her footsteps too

In side-by-side photos, Gisele was pictured lying back on a horse during a photoshoot from 20 years ago, while Vivian recreated the pose in present day.

"Having a flashback from 20 years ago with my sweet little angel #tbt #2001-2021," Gisele, 40, wrote.

Gisele is not only a mother to Vivian and her brother, Benjamin, but also a stepmother to Tom's son, Jack, who he had with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The star calls him her "bonus" child and adores her role in his life too.

