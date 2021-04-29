Tom Brady sends rare public message to ex-partner Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan separated 15 years ago, but the pair have shown several times that they still have a good relationship – the latest being this week.

MORE: Tom Brady marks family celebration with all three children and wife Gisele Bündchen

The NFL star, who welcomed a son with Bridget eight months after their shock separation IN 2006, sent the John Wick actress a special message via Instagram to mark her milestone 50th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady reveals what wife Gisele whispered in his ear after Super Bowl win

Taking to his Stories, the father-of-three shared a picture of Bridget and their son Jack taken at the US Open in 2018.

"Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan, we hope you have a GREAT day," he wrote on behalf of his family, which includes wife Gisele Bundchen.

RELATED: Tom Brady shares rare photo of oldest son Jack during family day out

READ: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's foyer inside $33million mansion belongs in a grand hotel

Tom shared a picture of Bridget with their son Jack

Tom and Gisele met before he had announced his split from Bridget, and speaking about their first encounter, the supermodel revealed it was love at first sight.

"I knew right way — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'"

She added: "We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave.

"You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

Tom pictured with wife Gisele and his three kids

Just two months after they met, Gisele and Tom's relationship was rocked with the news that Bridget was pregnant with their first child.

"It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens," the 40-year-old Brazilian native told CBS This Morning in 2015.

Gisele also made the surprising revelation that she considered leaving her then-boyfriend.

"So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'"

The couple later married in 2009 and have since welcomed two children together, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight.