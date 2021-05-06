Bridget Moynahan's surprise reaction to mention of 'shirtless' ex Tom Brady The actress stumbled across a reference to Tom in her book

Bridget Moynahan was in for a surprise when she recently settled down to read her latest book, Amity Gaige's Sea Wife.

The Blue Bloods actress stumbled across a mention of her ex, Tom Brady, and couldn't help but share her discovery with fans on social media.

Sharing a photo of the book’s cover along with an extract in which she had highlighted the reference to Tom, she wrote: "Wait!? What? Didn't this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who's next?"

It comes three weeks after Bridget discovered her own name in a work of fiction: Robert B. Parker's Someone To Watch Over Me. "Stumbled across something extra fun in my new book on this rainy day!" she said of the line, which read: "I doubt Bridget Moynahan needed much discovering."

Bridget stumbled across a mention of ex Tom in her book

Bridget and Tom dated from 2004 until 2006, and shortly after their split the star confirmed she was expecting Tom's baby. Son John Edward Thomas arrived in August 2007 and the former couple have remained on excellent terms for the sake of their family.

Just recently, Tom sent a public birthday message to his ex to celebrate her landmark 50th. Taking to his Stories, the father-of-three shared a picture of Bridget and their son Jack taken at the US Open in 2018.

Tom and Gisele pictured with his three children

"Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan, we hope you have a GREAT day," he wrote on behalf of his family, which includes wife Gisele Bundchen.

Tom and Gisele had been together for two months when Bridget's pregnancy was announced. The supermodel later told CBS This Morning: "It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens.

The couple have been happily married since 2009

"So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'"

However, the couple later married in 2009 and have since welcomed two children together, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight.

