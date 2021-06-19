Rebel Wilson is a vision in silky pink dress

Rebel Wilson ditched workout gear for an unexpected hot pink look on Saturday which had fans doing a double-take.

The star looked amazing in a prom gown which showed off her incredible weight loss and although it wasn’t exactly her usual sense of style, she still managed to rock the look.

Rebel was wearing the gown to film scenes from her new movie, Senior Year, and was posing with her castmates in the fun photos.

It was good to see Rebel looking so happy as she recently had fans concerned when she shared a cryptic post.

She was inundated with message of love and support when she took to Instagram with a telling post.

Rebel was once again on the set of her new movie in the image she posted, but her caption suggested she'd been dealt a difficult hand recently.

Rebel was on the set of her new movie Senior Year

"Hey babe, you got this x," she wrote to herself. "I know it’s hard right now, I know you’re trying to deal with stuff - but let’s keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food …show your brilliant brain and your big heart. Remember the vision. Love you."

Her fans rushed to check she was ok and wrote: "You do got this babe," and, "hang in there! You got this…sending you positive vibes."

Rebel has lost more than 65lbs

Others added: "People forget famous people have normal people struggles too. Lifting you up in thoughts as you crush it."

Fortunately, it looks like Rebel is feeling in a more positive mood and appears to be relishing in filming the comedy.

Senior Year is about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

