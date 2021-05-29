Rebel Wilson's sister is her twin in beautiful bikini photo The Bridesmaid actress lost 75lbs over the last 18 months

Rebel Wilson has celebrated the most amazing year of health and it looks like her sister, Annachi, is following in her offspring’s footsteps.

The Australian actress has a very close relationship with her younger sister, so much so that Annachi has been living with Rebel at her home in Los Angeles.

Recently, however, Rebel has been busy jet-setting for her movie career which means they've spent time apart.

Annachi is still living the high life without Rebel though, as she shared a beautiful bikini selfie on the beaches of the Bahamas.

She posted an Instagram selfie wearing a pink two-piece and if it wasn't for her brunette hairdo, it could have been Rebel.

"Beaches be shady," she simply captioned the post and her social media followers unloaded a series of on-fire emojis and compliments.

Rebel's sister was enjoyong a trip to the Bahamas

While Annachi is sunning herself on her glorious getaway, Rebel is hard at work and just shared some very exciting news.

She announced her children's book, Bella the Brave's release date on Instagram.

"From being a shy girl growing up in Sydney’s western suburbs to becoming an international movie star, I’ve learnt many valuable life lessons.

Rebel and her sister are so alike

"I’m so pumped to be able to share this knowledge with kids in a fun, entertaining and empowering way."

Her fans congratulated her and wrote: "Thank you Rebel for being an inspiration for young Australian women and women the world over," and another added: "Bella is hella cute."

