Rebel Wilson is worth a cool $22million but just a few years ago her bank balance was barely in the green. The Australian star made some major revelations about her finances while shooting an advertising campaign, Pay Better, for Afterpay.

Rebel, 41, revealed times were incredibly tough when she left her home country to embark on a career in Hollywood and admitted: "When I moved to America I had to start all over.

MORE: Rebel Wilson surprises with back-to-school photo

"It was a huge financial risk, and I remember selling everything I owned; my car, my Apple computer that I loved, every single possession to fund coming to America.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson gives tour of her incredible home during birthday celebrations

"I started from nothing, and I remember living on about $60 a week for a year, until Bridesmaids came out, and I got consistent work after that."

The hit movie was released in 2011 meaning Rebel has amassed her fortune in just ten years. She's now a hugely successful movie star with projects lined up back-to-back.

MORE: Rebel WIlson stuns in a crop top for special reason

SEE: Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit

Rebel spoke to Afterpay as she shot their adverising campaign Pay Better

Rebel recently wrapped filming on her first non-comedic film, The Almond and the Seahorse, and has thrown herself into another project already, Senior Year.

MORE: Rebel Wilson teases romance with hot new photo

SEE: Rebel Wilson debuts stunning hair transformation

The actress has lost more than 70lbs over the last 18 months but has previously revealed she suffered emotionally after staying overweight for the sake of her movie career.

She said she was paid a big salary to maintain her larger physique and that had an impact on her health.

Rebel at the Bridesmaids premiere in 2011

Rebel told The Sun: “It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number.

"It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit."

Rebel now feels better than ever since making her health a priority and continues to take Hollywood by storm.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.