Jennifer Lopez shared the sweetest message for her dad on Sunday in celebration of Father's Day. The star posted two photos showing the pair together; a throwback taken when she was just a baby and a second recent snapshot.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "Daddy, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me…I love you for always…in all ways!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez looks like a real-life Barbie doll after incredible makeover

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez makes passionate speech on sister's 50th birthday

"#HappyFathersDay to all the amazing daddies out there showing up everyday for their babies!! You are necessary and appreciated and loved more than you probably will ever know. Today we celebrate you!!"

READ: Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony gets fans talking as he asks for support

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme showcases green hair transformation

Fans were delighted by the sweet snapshots - and a huge number commented on the similarities between father and daughter. "Wow! You look just like him!" one remarked while a second echoed: "Come to find out you been your daddy’s twin this whole time!" A third stated: "You look so much like him!"

Jennifer paid a loving tribute to her dad in honor of Father's Day

Jennifer is the second of three children born to David and Guadalupe Rodriguez; the former couple divorced in the 1990s after 33 years of marriage. The star has an older sister, Leslie, who performs as an opera singer, and a younger sister, Lynda, a journalist and author.

READ: Alex Rodriguez's sweet bond with Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband revealed

MORE: Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to her 'ride or die' after video showing her kissing Ben Affleck emerges

Jennifer's parents live in New York, where the star grew up. David worked as a computer technician, while Guadalupe stayed at home to look after their children.

The star with her mom, Guadalupe

The family are very close. The singer recently spoke about her parents in an interview with People magazine and admitted it been hard to be apart from them during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Where is Jennifer Lopez living? Inside homes with Ben Affleck

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's mother steals the show with her dance moves during family party

"It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long," she shared. "Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

Jennifer and her sister, Lynda and Leslie

Meanwhile, in a 2017 joint interview on BUILD, Jennifer and Lynda spoke about their childhood and were asked if they fought as children. Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us, right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you! We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here