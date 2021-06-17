Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony gets fans talking as he asks for support in latest post The former couple share teenage twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony has been keeping busy recently, and things aren't set to slow down for him anytime soon!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme speaks out about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

This week, the award-winning star was delighted after finding out he had been nominated four times in the prestigious Premios Juventud awards, which are taking place in July.

This is an award show for Spanish-speaking stars in the areas of film, music, sports, fashion and pop culture, and Marc has been recognised for his song, De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta, in which he sings alongside Daddy Yankee.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside stunning ranch

Marc urged his fans to support him by voting for the various categories that he was nominated for in an upbeat Instagram post.

He wrote: "My people, everyone to vote!" alongside details of how to vote.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme showcases green hair transformation

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares unexpected photo as Bennifer 'romance' heats up

Fans were quick to respond to the post, with one writing: "Many congratulations!" while another wrote: "This is awesome!" A third added: "Congratulations to the king of salsa!"

Marc's news follows on from his ex-wife's latest appearance out with Ben Affleck.

Marc Anthony urged fans for their support in voting for him

The pair looked loved-up as they went to celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, along with J-Lo and Marc's twins Emme and Max, 13.

Marc and Jennifer themselves were recently spotted having lunch together, and have remained on good terms since their divorce.

MORE: Kate Winslet shuts down question about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'romance'

MORE: Alex Rodriguez shares photo from 'date night' - but it's not what you think!

Marc previously shared a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and the Let's Get Loud hitmaker hand-in-hand with Emme while visiting her school, accompanied by the caption: "Nothing but love between us."

While Marc is notoriously private about his family life, the dad-of-six received high praise from his youngest daughter in September.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

Emme was taking part in TV interviews to promote her debut children's book, Lord Help Me, and opened up about her close bond with her father.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez posts about 'love' amid Ben Affleck date

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes barbed dig at Ben Affleck

She told Entertainment Tonight: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children.

The award-winning singer is a doting dad to six children

"I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

READ: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares glimpse inside her stylish bedroom

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.