Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme showcases green hair transformation

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother to twins Emme and Max, and they are growing up quickly!

J-Lo's daughter Emme, 13, is developing her own style and showcased a cool new look during an outing in Malibu this week with her famous mother.

Emme was joined by her twin brother Max and Ben Affleck at celebrity hotspot Nobu on Sunday night, debuting green hair, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Emme often experiments with her hairstyle and requested bangs as one of her birthday presents in April.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she has remained on good terms with since their divorce.

Marc previously shared a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and the Let's Get Loud hitmaker hand-in-hand with Emme while visiting her school, accompanied by the caption: "Nothing but love between us."

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme often experiments with her hair

While Marc is notoriously private about his family life, the dad-of-six received high praise from his youngest daughter in September.

Emme was taking part in TV interviews to promote her debut children's book, Lord Help Me, and opened up about her close bond with her father.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

The singer also paid a public tribute to Emme when it was announced in May that she was releasing her debut children's book.

The proud dad posted a series of throwback photos of Emme as a little girl, including one of her in his arms and another of her painting his nails, alongside a photo of the book cover.

J-Lo is a doting mother to twins Emme and Max

He wrote: "How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine...Check the link in my Bio."

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children.

Emme and Max with their dad Marc Anthony

"I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

