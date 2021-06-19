Jennifer Lopez looks like a real-life Barbie doll after incredible makeover The star recently rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a chameleon in the style-stakes and can make just about any look work - and her latest is no different.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker, 51, stunned fans with her appearance after an amazing makeover by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

He shared an image on Instagram and Jennifer looked like a doll! Chris said it himself in the caption which read: "Bronx Barbie is back."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together for good?

In the snapshot, JLo wore her hair in a middle parting and her highlighted locks fell in soft waves around her shoulders.

Fans went crazy for the photo and wrote: "I legit gasped! So gorgeous," and, "OH MY GODDD".

The star then shared photos from her poolside shoot in which she rocked her new tresses in the most dazzling way.

Jennifer received a major makeover

She wore thigh-high, gold platform boots and a skirt with a daring split. Jennifer struck a fierce poolside pose as the sun shone down on her.

Her look will likely turn the head of her boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The formerly engaged couple have reignited their romance after she split from baller, Alex Rodriguez.

Bennifer were recently spotted kissing for the first time since their reunion last month when they enjoyed lunch at Nobu in Los Angeles.

Jennifer showcased her poolside look on Instagram

The duo were reportedly attending a family gathering in honour of Jennifer’s sister, Lynda’s, 50th birthday and were joined by her two children with Marc Anthony, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, who seemed very comfortable around the pair.

Their rekindled romance seems to be moving fast as the singer, who has been based permanently in Miami recently is looking to move to Los Angeles to be closer to the 48-year-old actor.

