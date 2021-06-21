Katy Perry shares video from labour with baby Daisy - and Orlando Bloom is the sweetest The singer's fiancé was the perfect birthing partner

There’s putting up a Father’s Day post, then there’s paying a Father’s Day tribute. Then there’s how Katy Perry celebrated Orlando Bloom’s ascent into fatherhood.

Katy decided to give us a blast from the past, August of 2020, to be exact. She shared a video of Orlando in hospital scrubs, straight from the delivery room, right before Katy gave birth to their daughter Daisy Dove.

The actor sits with a huge bluetooth speaker and plays some soothing music, presumably to set the calm vibe before the Roar singer goes into labor. “Ommm, ready to bring her in baby!” he says, as Katy laughs along.

“Happy first Father’s Day to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift,” Katy wrote, followed by a daisy and dove emoji.

Some of their fellow celebrity friends and fans were loving the adorable throwback. “Omg what a dream partner - I ship so hard. Y’all’s biggest fan right here,” Demi Lovato wrote. “That laugh sounds like it was post epidural…” wrote Derek Blasberg. And several other celebs, like Kate Hudson and Cynthia Lovely, flooded the post with heart emojis.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been enjoying a family vacation in Venice

The delivery room throwback was just another of the several family-centric posts Katy has been uploading on the gram over the past few days, including shots from their family vacation to Venice (with a Bennifer picture for good measure) and from Katy and Orlando’s ad campaign for the For The People Act.

Katy and Orlando’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born on August 26 2020, a mere two days before Katy released her sixth studio record, Smile.

Katy Perry was pregnant with Daisy Dove throughout the Smile promotional cycle

The child is Katy’s first and Orlando’s second, as he also shares ten-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. And Daisy’s already crawling, so it looks like she’ll be catching up with her half-brother pretty soon.

