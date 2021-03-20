Katy Perry thrills fans with potential Las Vegas residency Katy Perry will be Waking Up in Vegas

Katy Perry will be Waking Up in Vegas permanently as the singer is planning a big residency for 2022.

The mom-of-one will reportedly take up residency at the new Resorts World casino in Vegas. The venue can host 5,000 people and will run in partnership with promoter giants AEG.

Billboard first revealed the news, although further details have not yet been released.

Katy Perry will hit the stage in Vegas in late 2021

"2021 is KATY PERRY’S year," shared one fan on social media, as another added: "No one's doing it like her!"

Resorts World is set to open summer 2021, and it is thought Katy's residency will kick off at the end of 2021 and run into the new year.

The news comes after the Firework singer was pictured wearing a gold band on her ring finger, sparking speculation she has wed Orlando Bloom.

Orlando and Katy have sparked speculation they are married

The pair have been engaged for several years but have postponed the wedding several times, most recently due to coronavirus pandemic.

Katy and Orlando have spent the last few weeks in Hawaii with family and friends, and pictures published in Page Six show the family and their seven-month-old daughter Daisy, shopping on the island, with Katy rocking a baby pink bandana as a face mask, and a baseball cap that read 'Mama.'

Orlando wore a camo baseball cap, and carried his young daughter on his back, with her face covered with a white blanket. Orlando's 10-year-old son Flynn, from his former marriage to Miranda Kerr, was also spotted on the trip.

Orlando proposed in 2019

The Lord of the Rings actor first proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day in 2019. Katy recently flashed her engagement ring, an eye-catching cluster ring which creates the shape of a flower, on American Idol.

The stunning piece is made up of a ruby and eight clear diamonds as the petals. Katy's ring may have been chosen as a nod to Orlando's surname, and it perfectly fits her adventurous fashion sense.

The couple was due to get married in Japan while Katy was pregnant, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their plans.

