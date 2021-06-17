Katy Perry shows off INSANE hotel bedroom – and Orlando Bloom makes cheeky appearance The singer and her family have been visiting Venice

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying their first European holiday with their daughter Daisy and their adorable pet pooch Nugget – and she couldn't help but share pictures of their adventures.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals friendship with fellow Montecito neighbour Orlando Bloom

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Firework singer shared ten pictures of their time in Venice, Italy, and we couldn't be more envious.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry makes rare comment about daughter Daisy Dove

The snaps show Katy posing on a bridge and on a boat as they enjoyed a cruise around the city. Another picture shows the actor and his dog relaxing in bed inside their incredible suite at the Aman Hotel – which costs around £4,300 a night.

RELATED: Celebrity holiday inspiration for 2021: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan & more

READ: The famous playmates royal baby Lilibet will have in California

The family seems to be staying at the hotel's "Coccina's Apartment" which is located on the fourth floor of the Palazzo and is accessed by a private elevator.

Katy shared a picture of their stunning bedroom

The apartment also features three king-sized bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, and a living room, the perfect space for Katy and Orlando, who seem to be accompanied by their children as well as other family members.

Katy's gallery was a hit with her fans, who appreciated her "photo dump". But many couldn't help but be taken aback by one particular photo that was featured in the middle of the gallery – a picture of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing.

Katy and Orlando have been pictured touring the city with baby Daisy

"Love a dump from you. ESP photo 6," one wrote, making reference to the picture in question.

"6th slide took me out," wrote Sofia Richie, whilst a fan added: "Screaming at the JLo pic."

"OMG the Bennifer pic. I screamed Katy," remarked another.