Orlando Bloom reveals baby daughter's adorable first word

Orlando Bloom has opened up about his morning routine with his baby daughter Daisy Dove, even revealing her very sweet first word.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who shares his six-month-old baby with fiancée Katy Perry, said: "I'll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,' so she knows who Daddy is. My son's first word was 'Mama', but Daisy said 'Dadda'."

Orlando, 44, usually wakes up at 6:30am and immediately goes to see his little girl. "I check on my daughter, who's usually up and cooing in her cot. My fiancée needs her sleep, so I try to let her have a lie-in. Daisy's a very happy baby. I'll kiss her and we'll spend some time connecting."

The Hollywood star and his wife-to-be Katy welcomed their first child in August 2020. They got engaged in February 2019 after Orlando popped the question on Valentine's Day. The actor also has a ten-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Orlando and Katy welcomed their daughter in August 2020

Just earlier this month, Katy and Orlando sparked rumours that they had tied the knot in secret after the Firework singer was pictured wearing a gold band on her ring finger. The couple have spent the past few weeks in Hawaii with their baby daughter, as well as family and friends. Orlando's son Flynn was also spotted on the trip.

The couple were due to get married in Japan while Katy was pregnant, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their plans.

At the time, Katy, who was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, told The Mirror: "You can't plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

Orlando with his son Flynn, pictured in 2014

The first-time mum has also opened up about parenthood, telling Access Hollywood: "She's changed my life and still continues to change my life.

"I think that you realise that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mum. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mum. "It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you're ready."

