Katy Perry is taking motherhood all in her stride and while she's eager to keep her baby girl out of the spotlight, she couldn't help but give fans a sneak peek into her and fiancé, Orlando Bloom's, very happy home life.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020, and while they've spent the majority of her first months living in a global pandemic, they are embracing their time with their child.

Katy opened up about life inside their Los Angeles home and revealed a surprising parenting tip they swear by.

"Orlando, actually he's such a good dad," the singer told Access Hollywood in a new interview. "He has this little drum that he uses. He’ll just bang his drum and she’ll just go to sleep. He’s a cool dad and he does a great job."

Katy adores being a first-time parent and recently gushed about just how much during an Instagram Live.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their baby girl in August

"She's changed my life and still continues to change my life," Katy said. "I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did.

"I think that you realise that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.

They both love being parents

"It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you're ready." Katy also praised Orlando for his support, adding: "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy."

