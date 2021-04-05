Katy Perry makes surprising revelation after motherhood Katy Perry has revealed she stopped shaving her legs after becoming a mother for the first time

Katy Perry has revealed she stopped shaving her legs after becoming a mother for the first time.

The American Idol judge made the surprising revelation on Sunday's episode of the competition show after hearing hopeful Cassandra Coleman sing.

"A couple things," said Katy, who welcomed her daughter Daisy in August 2020.

"Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don't have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills."

Katy made the relatable revelation on American Idol

The mom-of-one later shared a funny animation of a pair of legs growing hair, adding: "An actual live look at my leg hair while I hear @casscoleman sing."

Katy and partner Orlando Bloom have been engaged for several years but were forced to postpone the wedding several times, most recently due to coronavirus pandemic.

Katy and Orlando had spent the last few weeks in Hawaii with family and friends; Orlando's 10-year-old son Flynn, from his former marriage to Miranda Kerr, has also been spotted on the trip.

An actual live look at my leg hair while I hear @casscoleman sing #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/RPn2gtvzhZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 5, 2021

Katy later joked about her comment

The two also sparked rumours that they had tied the knot in secret after the Firework singer was pictured wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

Pictures published in Page Six show the family and their seven-month-old daughter Daisy, shopping on the island, with Katy rocking a baby pink bandana as a face mask, and a baseball cap that read 'Mama', along with a gold band on her ring finger.

Orlando wore a camo baseball cap, and carried his young daughter on his back, with her face covered with a white blanket.

The pair became parents in August

The Lord of the Rings star recently revealed his daughter's first word was "dada".

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Orlando said: "I'll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,' so she knows who Daddy is.

"My son's first word was 'Mama', but Daisy said 'Dadda'."

