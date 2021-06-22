Katie Couric celebrates happy personal milestone with husband John Molner The couple have been married since 2014

Congratulations to Katie Couric and her husband John Molner who are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. To mark the happy occasion, Katie took to Instagram to share a personal snapshot with fans, along with a sweet tribute to her partner.

Journalist Katie, 64, posted a candid photo showing John sat on a bench in Central Park and smiling up at the camera.

She wrote: "Life IS good with you @johnmolner. I can't believe we found each other. It's not ALWAYS a walk in the park (actually loving you is pretty easy - I'm just trying to make the caption fit the photo) but you make everything better.

"Happy 7th anniversary. And I'm not even itchy. (Well maybe a little but nothing a good back scratch can't remedy) BTW, I'm saving you all from enduring our wedding video for a 7th time, unless it's brought back by popular demand…."

Katie posted a candid photo of husband John in celebration of their anniversary

Financier John also took to social media to celebrate the couple's anniversary. He shared a close-up snapshot of personalised M&Ms baring their names and faces and wrote: "On this 21st day, of the 21st week, of the 21st year of the 21st century, I think back seven years ago and still wonder who ate all those blue & white M&M's with our names and faces? Happy anniversary, Couric. No seven-year itch here!"

John shared a snapshot of the personalised M&Ms from the couple's wedding

Katie and John tied the knot in a small private ceremony in the Hamptons in 2014. It's the TV star's second marriage. She was previously married to attorney John Paul 'Jay' Monahan III from 1989 until his death in 1998 from colorectal cancer at the age of 42. Together they welcomed two children together, Elinor 'Ellie' Monahan and Caroline 'Carrie' Monahan.

Katie's first husband Jay passed away in 1998

Speaking to People magazine in 2018, Katie confessed: "It took me a long time [to marry again] because I loved being married and I love being married now. And I'm not a solitary person. I like company.

"John is so funny. He's just got this incredibly dry and wry sense of humor, and he doesn't take himself too seriously. And he's just fun to be around."

