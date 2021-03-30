Katie Couric leaves fans in stitches as she's caught with her 'secret boyfriend' The pair were caught by 'paparazzi'

Katie Couric has left fans in stitches after a video showed her in Los Angeles with her "secret boyfriend".

MORE: Prince Harry teams up with Katie Couric as he lands another job in the US

In a hilarious video, the news broadcaster walked out of a small restaurant with her "secret" beau, Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan.

The pair saw the 'paparazzi' before running off in separate directions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Couric is caught with "secret boyfriend"

Katie made a small joke in the caption, as she wrote: "Omg I got caught by the PAPZ with my LA boyfriend!

"Sorry, Molner! Love you @thelesliejordan #paparazzi #la #omg #sofamous #lol."

Katie wore a beautiful patterned dress, with matching facemask and white trainers while Leslie opted for a blue shirt, light grey trousers and grey suede shoes.

MORE: Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic

MORE: Today hosts' wedding and engagement photos: Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more

Fans were in stitches with the former Today show host's video, and one said: "Maybe Molner will be VERY understanding and you can become Hollywood's first #powerthrouple."

The secret pair were caught

Another posted: "Two of my favourites!!" while a third said: "OMG, how fun to run from the papz with Leslie Jordan whom I love!"

Many other fans labelled the video as "hysterical" and "hilarious" and most fans posted the crying with laughter emoji.

Despite calling Leslie her "secret boyfriend" the whole video was a ruse as Katie has been happily married to financier John Molner since 2014.

Leslie is fairly private about his dating life, and reports in January confirmed that the actor was single.

Katie and John married in 2014

Earlier this month the 54-year-old wowed fans as she flaunted her muscles as she took part in a health "reset."

The journalist had her hair slicked back and wore a beautifully simple sundress and she beamed about how "proud" she was that her followers were similarly taking part.

And the star's impressive biceps even got celebrities talking as friend Amanda Kloots posted: "Look at those guns! Round 2 for hike!"

Lisa Rinna added: "Hi guns!" while another fan joked: "Do you have a permit for those guns?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.