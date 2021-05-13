Katie Couric has left her many fans excited as she unveiled an incredible announcement.

The Daytime Emmy award-winning host revealed to fans that she had just received the cover for her fourth book, Going There.

Katie has written three other books, The Brand New Kid, The Blue Ribbon Day and The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons From Extraordinary Lives.

WATCH: Katie Couric makes exciting announcement: 'It's like giving birth'

"OMG……… drum roll please!" she wrote. "Holy Moly I can't believe this is real -- Going There!"

The star then joked: "Writing this thing is the result of three years of labor.. and yes it does feel like giving birth!"

She then teased fans that more exciting news would be on its way, but refused to divulge further.

Katie beamed as she showed off the cover

Katie looked mesmerising on the cover in a white top with some black trousers.

The former television host also filmed a video of herself showing her reaction to the book's cover. In a black top, Katie had a large box in front of her, telling fans that it wasn't "boots".

Katie was beaming as she saw the cover for the first time, exclaiming "woah" before telling fans about the book's title. "It's because I go to a lot of places in the book, and I really go there, if you know what I'm saying," she explained.

The star was lavished with praise following the announcement, as one wrote: "You did it Kats!!!! So proud of the work you put into this book! Yay!!!!"

"This is absolutely awesome. Congratulations Katie," wrote a second, and a third added: "Stunning! Amazing! Outstanding! So proud of you!!!"

This will be the star's fourth book

The star recently amazed fans as wore a beautiful white dress that came with an incredibly important message about the environment.

The beautiful frock sported a unique design with yellow, pink and red splotches across the centre, and Katie beautifully paired it with some striking red heels.

She then surprised everyone as she revealed that the sustainable dress had been made with fabric woven from the leaves of a Spanish red pineapple.

Commenters loved the unique outfit, and many called it "stunning" and said that she looked ready for a night at the "Oscars".

