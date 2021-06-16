Aljaz Skorjanec pays moving tribute to wife Janette Manrara as she displays new talent The Strictly Come Dancing stars have been married since 2017

Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec has posted a heartfelt message to social media in support of his wife and co-star, Janette Manrara.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared a photo to his Stories that was taken as he watched his wife's performance the previous evening.

Janette took part in Dr Ranj's show at the Garrick Theatre in London, which was aptly named Scrubs to Sparkles.

During the evening, she danced with her former Strictly celebrity partner as well as showing off a talent she is less well-known for: singing!

In the snap Aljaz posted, his wife stood on stage holding a microphone and standing alongside Dr Ranj as they performed a duet.

"Hearing my @jmanrara sing was special!! I've got a talented triple threat misses [sic]," the star captioned the image.

Aljaz shared his pride over his wife's talent

Janette showed off her singing skills online last year, during the first lockdown, when she uploaded a short video of herself which showed her belting out part of the Adele hit Make You Feel My Love.

Janette captioned the post: "Not quite there yet, but working on it. Haha! I’ve always LOVED singing, but dancing always took over. Working on my singing during this time & I’ve always wanted to sing this song (love @adele! What a voice!)"

The loved-up couple were Strictly co-stars for eight years

The 37-year-old went on: "Then I realised, this song is quite relevant at the moment for us all. Times are tough & I know a lot of us could use a hug right now, I hope this little snippet of today’s practice provides at least some virtual love & comfort from me. (P.S. I was really nervous to share with you all! Haha!)"

The star will be showing off another side to her talents this autumn as she leaves Strictly in order to join the BBC show's weekday spin-off, It Takes Two.

