Ashley Graham causes a stir with rare photos of lookalike mother The model marked her mum's birthday

Ashley Graham sparked a frenzy among her fans on Tuesday after she shared rare photos of her mother in honour of her birthday.

The model took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, posting three images of her mum, Linda, from her younger years.

Captioning the sweet throwbacks, Ashley wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend. I will never find the words to properly express my gratitude for everything you’ve sacrificed for me.

WATCH: Ashley Graham discusses body positivity in the modelling industry

"Thank you for showing me what a great mother and strong woman looks like, love you mommy."

Her fans couldn't believe the strong resemblance between mother and daughter and quickly branded the duo "twins".

"She looks just like you!" exclaimed one. A second said: "OMG that's literally a copy/paste." A third simply said: "TWINS!" And a fourth added: "Wow! You look exactly like her."

Ashely looks just like her mother

Ashley has spoken fondly of her mother in the past, and even credits her for making her pursue her modelling dreams at a time when she wanted to quit over criticism of her body.

"I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home," Ashley told Tracee Ellis Ross in an interview for V Magazine back in 2017.

"And she told me, 'No, you're not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you're supposed to do this. It doesn't matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody's life.'

Ashley credits her mother with teaching her body positivity

"To this day that sticks with me because I'm here today and I feel that it's okay to have cellulite."

Ashley previously revealed in an Instagram video that the most important example Linda set was that she never criticized her body.

She said: "Instead she embraced her 'flaws' and never even identified them as flaws. She talked about her strong legs, her strong arms, and made me appreciate my strong legs and my strong arms, even to this day."

