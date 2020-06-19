Ashley Graham suffers dramatic tooth disaster - and fans can't believe it

Ashley Graham left her fans in stitches when she suffered a terrible tooth accident on Thursday. The American model, 32, filmed a hilarious video of her beauty faux pas – and her Instagram followers couldn't stop laughing.

Wearing an on-trend tie-dye sweater, body confidence ambassador Ashley went make-up free as she explained what had happened to her veneer.

Filming herself with her hand covering her mouth, Ashley said: "Shoutout to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer… and having your daughter break her tooth on them!"

At this point, she removed her hand to unveil the huge gap and tiny tooth where her veneer had come clean off. The comments section was ablaze with incredulous reactions from her friends and fans – with many declaring they were never going to get veneers.

Praising her for her down-to-earth attitude, one wrote: "I'm dying!!!!! I love you for this!!, while another shared: "SWEET JESUS! As long as it was worth it", and a third posted: "If anyone can pull that tooth off it's you".

Ashley regularly posts sweet snaps with baby Isaac

Dental procedures like veneers and crowns can often involve shaving the enamel of the natural tooth down first – and props to Ashley for being brave enough to show off her real tooth!

Ashley, who raises six-month-old son Isaac with her husband Justin Ervin, is famed for her candid portrayal of motherhood and all its taboos.

Alongside a bathroom selfie, she previously shared: "Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too? After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favourite piece of clothing, but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) new mums go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!"

