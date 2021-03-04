Denise Richards and husband hailed as couple goals in stunning sunset shot The couple have been married since 2018

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, have been hailed as couple goals after Denise uploaded a romantic shot of them with a stunning sunset.

The couple stood in the beautiful hills of Los Angeles as the setting sun created the perfect backdrop for the couple.

Denise wore a beautiful white floor-length dress as she planted a kiss on Aaron's cheek. Aaron opted to go for a black jacket and shirt, alongside some blue jeans.

Denise posted the snap to promote Coming 2 America, which stars her friend Garcelle Beauvais.

"Hubby & I getting ready for the virtual premiere of COMING 2 AMERICA," the Love Actually actress posted. "My beautiful & talented friend @garcelle is in it," she added.

Denise's fans went wild for the post, and lavished the loved-up pair with praise. "You 2 are couple goals. Absolutely beautiful," wrote one fan.

Denise was all loved-up with her husband

Another fan added: "Gorgeous couple! Love you Denise!" while a third posted: "You two are such a good looking couple and such supportive friends."

Another fan who admired the couple wrote: "You two are beautiful together" while another added: "Now THAT'S a power couple!"

Other fans loved seeing Denise so supportive of her friend, with one writing: "Friends who support friends!" alongside some clapping emojis, and another said: "She is the meaning of a true friend."

The World Is Not Enough star recently turned 50 and a in a heart-touching post, she explained her anxieties about hitting the milestone.

Alongside a video shot by her daughter of her blowing out the candles on her cake, Denise wrote: "How is the chick from Wild Things and Starship Troopers 50???!!! Yikes.

The couple have been married since 2018

"I'll be honest I had a bit of anxiety leading up to this birthday. And not just for the obvious reasons, because I really do still feel like I'm a silly big kid."

Getting emotional, Denise continued, saying: "It's because of my mom. She turned 50 when I was pregnant with Sami and shortly after was diagnosed with cancer & passed away a few years later.

"So I always had a bit of fear & anxiety, and I know logically I shouldn't."

Despite the tinge of sadness of the occasion, Denise added: "I know my mama was with me yesterday and [is] always around watching over us.

"And I'm so incredibly blessed. And on a superficial level, our tiny intimate celebration blowing out candles with my loving family around our fireplace sitting on our living room floor (I like sitting on the floor, it's cozy by the fire)."

