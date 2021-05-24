Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue recently delighted fans after doing a rare joint interview ahead of the release of their debut children's book, Better Together.

The celebrity couple opened up about their family life in an interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, and discussed their blended family.

Amy – who is mother to daughters Ava and Annie, is also stepmother to Andrew's three children for a previous relationship.

The popular presenter at one point got candid about the relatable struggle of step-parenting.

She said: "That was a tough road for me as we both came from being single parents for a while and then suddenly then having to live with someone with a different parenting style to you.

"That is a recipe for struggle and for stress and surrender and growth are the only options if you want to stay together. It was not an easy immediate thing by any stretch of the imagination but I think slowly you start to learn how to truly compromise."

The mother-of-two continued: "Nobody gives you a handbook in being a mom and you definitely don't get a handbook in being a stepmom.

"And same with being a stepdad. It's something that people don't talk about and it's probably one of the hardest roles that I've taken on and I'm still learning how to be a better one.

"It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was. You really have to open your heart and open your mind, and your flexibility is imperative when it comes to dealing with a blended family."

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

While the children are all now grown up, they are as close as ever, and all came together over the weekend.

Amy shared a happy photo on Instagram as they celebrated Andrew's son Aidan graduating.

The ABC star captioned the post: "We are smiling cuz we are looking at all 5 of our kiddos all together - a rare occurrence these days - celebrating our graduating @aidanshue tomorrow #whywearesmiling."

