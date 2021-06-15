Julianne Hough and her siblings are all smiles in rare family photo The dancer is the youngest of five siblings

Julianne Hough has four siblings, however, the former Dancing with the Stars professional is rarely seen with her brothers and sisters.

But on Monday, the dancer posted a snap with her brother Derek and her sister Marabeth – and they were certainly enjoying the time together!

The siblings all looked incredibly stylish, with Julianne in a plaid top and sweatpants, Marabeth in a plain white top with ripped jeans and Derek rocking a Utah sleeveless top and some jeans.

The trio all struck a pose as they enjoyed themselves inside a spacious living room, that featured an exposed brick fireplace.

While Derek beamed in both of the snaps, Julianne and her sister jokingly pouted in the first, before Julianne pulled a face in the second.

"We have absolutely no fun when we are together," she joked in the caption, adding a winking face emoji with its tongue out.

Fans loved the family reunion, with one raving: "I wanna be part of your family," and a second posting: "So so awesome."

The trio were all smiles

A third complimented: "Such a beautiful, talented and funny family," while a fourth joked: "I like that you managed to get a good quad stretch in."

Julianne has recently been reuniting with her family since her vacation away in Mexico and Costa Rica, and last week posted a sweet snap with her sister.

The former America's Got Talent judge planted a kiss on her sister's cheek and added that her attempts to "wipe it off" only made her "kiss her more".

The 32-year-old posted a lot of content from her holiday on Instagram, and in one of the snaps she shared, she resembled a beach goddess.

In the snap, Julianne looked stunning in a beautiful, burgundy one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs to resemble a flower underneath her bust.

The dancer has been reuniting with her family

She displayed her toned dancer's legs and incredible figure as she posed against a dark backdrop with her hand running through her wet hair.

With the sun beaming on one side of her face, the dancer and actress gave a slight smile to the camera as she soaked up her surroundings.

Captioning the mesmerising snap, she wrote: "A tiny speck of light in the depths of a centoté can make all the difference. During dark moments, what has been a source of light for you?"

